NightForce NXS 3.5-15x50 MOARF2 ZeroStop - C429 This scope was mounted once and used for 15 rounds. It comes with the original box, dvd, paperwork, stickers, etc., although I've misplaced the bikini cover. Please see pics as it does have light ring marks and a small scratched area on the bottom. $1250 plus insured shipping - paypal or check please. While I have limited posts here, I can provide exceptional references. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger