Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136 Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136, MilDot reticle, 1/4 MOA turrets, ZeroStop, HighSpeed turrets. Comes with everything but the sunshade. Includes Butler Creek caps as well. I purchased from an individual who bought it new for a rifle he was having built. While it was being built he picked up a 22x and switched out when he finally received the rifle. He was going to ask the gunsmith about the sunshade but that was a couple months ago and I have not heard anything. $29 from EuroOptic. Part # V171.



Asking $1400 insured. Will consider trades. Cash either way depending on the trade. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







