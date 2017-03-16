Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136
Unread 03-16-2017, 09:07 PM
Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136
Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136, MilDot reticle, 1/4 MOA turrets, ZeroStop, HighSpeed turrets. Comes with everything but the sunshade. Includes Butler Creek caps as well. I purchased from an individual who bought it new for a rifle he was having built. While it was being built he picked up a 22x and switched out when he finally received the rifle. He was going to ask the gunsmith about the sunshade but that was a couple months ago and I have not heard anything. $29 from EuroOptic. Part # V171.

Asking $1400 insured. Will consider trades. Cash either way depending on the trade.
Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136-img_2353.jpg   Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136-img_2354.jpg  

Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136-img_2355.jpg   Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136-img_2357.jpg  

Unread 03-16-2017, 09:13 PM
Re: Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136
Interested. Text me at 205-757-7981.
