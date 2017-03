Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x 56 Mil/Mil Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x56 mildot reticle, zerstop, not high speed, mil adjustments. Scope comes with rings. (I believe med/high badger rings) Scope is in good shape and has been on my 22 trainer. $1350 obo with rings shipped. Contact: Redding Earp 601-750-4572