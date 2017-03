Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 x50 C429 .250



A LNWB NF NXS 3.5-15 x 50 .250MOA with zero stop, box, all paperwork, sticker, DVD, and SWFA rings and level. $1425 TYD. This also on GB so if I get a bid I will end the add. Thanks A LNWB NF NXS 3.5-15 x 50 .250MOA with zero stop, box, all paperwork, sticker, DVD, and SWFA rings and level. $1425 TYD. This also on GB so if I get a bid I will end the add. Thanks

Good shoot'n! __________________Good shoot'n!