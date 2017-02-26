Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nightforce nxs
Unread 02-26-2017, 12:25 PM
Nightforce nxs
NightForce NXS 3.5-15x50 rifle scope with zero stop reticle is NP – R1. Also has nightforce rings. Not illuminated. $1700 obo.

Will trade for a pst 4-16 ffp with cash

Can email or text pics

Unread 02-26-2017, 01:26 PM
Re: Nightforce nxs
Interesting. I didn't know they made a non-illuminated NXS. Have you pulled out on the parallax knob?

Jeff
