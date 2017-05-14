Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Nightforce extra High rings. 34mm
05-14-2017, 06:52 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 47
Nightforce extra High rings. 34mm
I have 1 set of 34mm nightforce rings. These are the ultralight rings. Height is extra high. These are lightly used but in like new condition.

Price: $155 shipped
trades:
arc 34mm lows
6x47 or 6.5x47 brass
lapua creedmoor brass
6x47 fl sizing die
105 hyrbids
140 rdf

txt for fastest response 267-566-6671
