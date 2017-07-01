     close
Nightforce Benchrest 12-42x56 - C107 - NP2DD Reticle
01-07-2017
Nightforce Benchrest 12-42x56 - C107 - NP2DD Reticle
Selling a Nightforce Benchrest 12-42x56 scope with the NP2DD reticle. Model C107. I bought it from Cabelas about a year and a half ago and it has been mounted in a Nightforce direct mount on a 6BR with exactly 200 rounds fired. The scope is in excellent condition, no ring marks, illumination works. The only sign of wear is a small knick on the bell, not sure how it got there (see photos). Comes with everything it would from the factory: scope caps, lense cloth, manual, sticker, etc. Paid over $1400.

Also available is a Nightforce direct mount for a Remington 700 SA, 30mm, 20 Moa, 1.125 height. The perfect height for a scope with a 56mm objective. Paid over $200.

Scope: $1100
Scope and mount: $1200
