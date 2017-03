Nightforce benchrest 12-42 NPR-2 for sale Ive got a nighforce benchrest model 12-42 power. It has the NPR-2 reticle and 1/8 moa clicks. Its less than a year old and was on a 6mm dasher heavy gun. Its perfect condition with sunshade, caps, lens wipes, and box. It just didnt work out for what i was doing with it. I paid 1450.00 i will take 1100.00 shipped. Email me @ skalleywag.shelton@gmail.com for pics and any additional info. Thanks for looking.