Nightforce Beast
Nightforce Beast
03-30-2017, 08:12 AM
DCGS
Official LRH SPONSOR
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Central North Carolina
Posts: 488
Nightforce Beast
This scope is like new. My customer bought it not knowing it was front focal plane. We will consider all offers. It is moa clicks and moar ret. New at sport optics is 3900.00.
Dan's Custom Gun Shop
