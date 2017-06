Nightforce ATACR for sale Selling for a friend.



Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 MOAR C455



Model 455

5-25x56

Second focal plane

34MM Tube

Zero stop

High-speed turrets

MOAR reticle



$1975.00



USPS money order, money order, certified check

I'll pick up the wheels and insurance.



Cody 303-335-6480 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger