Nightforce ATACR and pst gen 2



1) Nightforce Atacr enhanced sfp 5-25x56 moar-t comes with sun shield, and lens covers for nightforce scope is in A++ condition. Unfortunately I do not have the box. I do have an Atacr box just doesn't go with this scope. Asking $1800 plus shipping.



2) Vortex PST gen ll 3-15x44 sfp ebr-4 Moa. It is new in the box only opened to inspect. I would like to get $750 plus shipping.



I can text or email pics if you need them just send me your info.



Not really looking for trades at this time but I guess there could always be something to spark my interests



Thanks

