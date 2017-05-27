Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

Nightforce ATACR and pst gen 2
Unread 05-27-2017, 08:54 AM
Nightforce ATACR and pst gen 2
I have for sale a couple of scope:

1) Nightforce Atacr enhanced sfp 5-25x56 moar-t comes with sun shield, and lens covers for nightforce scope is in A++ condition. Unfortunately I do not have the box. I do have an Atacr box just doesn't go with this scope. Asking $1800 plus shipping.

2) Vortex PST gen ll 3-15x44 sfp ebr-4 Moa. It is new in the box only opened to inspect. I would like to get $750 plus shipping.

I can text or email pics if you need them just send me your info.

Not really looking for trades at this time but I guess there could always be something to spark my interests

Thanks
Anthony
Unread 05-27-2017, 12:38 PM
Re: Nightforce ATACR and pst gen 2
ATACR is spf
