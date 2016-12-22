     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 01:03 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 524
Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
I have two scopes for sale... one is a nightforce atacr first generation with moar t reticle... moa adjustment.... scope has been mounted on my 28 nosler.. shot at the range a few times thats it... no marks on it and glass is perfect.. asking 1800 for this scope.. 1950 with nightforce 6screw rings with top bubble level cap... also have an ATACR ENHANCED model second focal plane... with moar t reticle.. moa adjustment... this scope is mounted on a lane precision 338 edge ackley improved... has only been to the range two times.. scope again is like new.. no marks and glass is perfect.. asking 1950 for scope or 2100 with 6 screw nightforce rings with top bubble level cap... might even sell my 338 edge AI too... need to recover from my divorce... I can send pics to anyone... don't have time to upload at the moment... text me 814 251 4663.. or pm me on here and ill send u pics.. thanks Paul
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 06:47 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2015
    Location: Minnesota
    Posts: 233
    Re: Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
    Pm sent
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:22 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2015
    Location: Ruidoso, New Mexico
    Posts: 11
    Re: Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
    Paul what are the magnifications on these scopes. I am sure I will buy one or the other just need to know the details. Thanks
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:26 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2015
    Posts: 524
    Re: Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
    The 5-25x56 on both of them
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 11:13 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2015
    Posts: 524
    Re: Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE
    Atacr enhanced sold. .. regular atacr still for sale
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Bushnell HDMR and DMR with G2 and TRMR2 New | NIB Minox ZA5 4-20X50 $440 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:28 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC