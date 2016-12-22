Nightforce ATACR and Nightforce ATACR ENHANCED FOR SALE I have two scopes for sale... one is a nightforce atacr first generation with moar t reticle... moa adjustment.... scope has been mounted on my 28 nosler.. shot at the range a few times thats it... no marks on it and glass is perfect.. asking 1800 for this scope.. 1950 with nightforce 6screw rings with top bubble level cap... also have an ATACR ENHANCED model second focal plane... with moar t reticle.. moa adjustment... this scope is mounted on a lane precision 338 edge ackley improved... has only been to the range two times.. scope again is like new.. no marks and glass is perfect.. asking 1950 for scope or 2100 with 6 screw nightforce rings with top bubble level cap... might even sell my 338 edge AI too... need to recover from my divorce... I can send pics to anyone... don't have time to upload at the moment... text me 814 251 4663.. or pm me on here and ill send u pics.. thanks Paul