Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR
Unread 03-06-2017, 01:22 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 97
Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR
I am listing above scope. It's been on a RPR in ARC rings and level (rings and level not included)

I can send pics to whoever is interested. Scope is in good condition. Just looking to sell for possible rifle purchase.

$2,595 shipped conus.
