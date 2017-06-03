Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR
Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR
#
1
03-06-2017, 01:22 AM
Gledeasy
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 97
Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25 MOAR
I am listing above scope. It's been on a RPR in ARC rings and level (rings and level not included)
I can send pics to whoever is interested. Scope is in good condition. Just looking to sell for possible rifle purchase.
$2,595 shipped conus.
