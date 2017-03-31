Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 MOAR
Unread 03-31-2017, 03:17 PM
Nightforce ATACR 5-25x56 MOAR
Selling a Nightforce ATACR Enhanced 5-25x56 with illuminated MOAR reticle. SFP with MOA adjustments. Scope cap covers. Model C553.

This scope is in excellent condition and was mounted on a custom 6.5x47 Lapua that mainly saw range use. Glass is pristine. There is a small mar in the finish on the objective bell from my safe. I have pictured this below. Comes with Accuracy 1st scope level.

$1895 shipped/insured. Payment by USPS MO, Cashiers Check, or Personal Check (allow time to clear). Not interested in any trades at this time. Thank you.






Last edited by OLI62; 03-31-2017 at 03:53 PM. Reason: Additional information added.
