NightForce ATACR 4-16X50
For Sale:
Nightforce C544 ATACR 4-16X50 34mm MOAR reticle Digillum, newest model out. Was professionally mounted by a gunsmith in lapped talley rings but never used. Virtually no marks, certainly not hurt. Selling only due to an upcoming relocation for my family.
Also: Flatline Ops Accu/level articulating level 34mm
I am challenged posting pictures here, PM me and I can send you any pics you want
Scope: 2000.00 shipped in original box with all NF paperwork and stickers
Level: 125.00
Huge savings
