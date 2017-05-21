Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NightForce ATACR 4-16X50
  #1  
Unread 05-21-2017, 10:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 6
NightForce ATACR 4-16X50
For Sale:
Nightforce C544 ATACR 4-16X50 34mm MOAR reticle Digillum, newest model out. Was professionally mounted by a gunsmith in lapped talley rings but never used. Virtually no marks, certainly not hurt. Selling only due to an upcoming relocation for my family.

Also: Flatline Ops Accu/level articulating level 34mm

I am challenged posting pictures here, PM me and I can send you any pics you want

Scope: 2000.00 shipped in original box with all NF paperwork and stickers
Level: 125.00

Huge savings
Last edited by CarbonLR; 05-21-2017 at 10:59 PM.
  #2  
Unread 05-21-2017, 10:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Posts: 142
Re: NightForce ATACR 4-16X50
Have any pics?
  #3  
Unread 05-21-2017, 10:54 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,346
Re: NightForce ATACR 4-16X50
MOA?

Brian
  #4  
Unread 05-21-2017, 10:58 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 6
Re: NightForce ATACR 4-16X50
C544
MOA version with MOAR reticle

Sorry
