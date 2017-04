Nightforce A220 Rem 700 SA 30mm 20MOA low 1 piece base/ring combo. Like new, never lapped. Green tape is to keep the screws. It should fit up to 50mm objectives with a large contour barrel. I had a 44mm test fit with a Proof Sendero barrel and it cleared without issue. Would take 215M primers in trade (local), magneto speed, Harris S-LM, and open to other offers.



170$ TYD Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger