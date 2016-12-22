Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nightforce 6 screw 1.375'' rings
12-22-2016, 10:00 PM
paulatherton21
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 529
Nightforce 6 screw 1.375'' rings
got a set of Nightforce 6 screw rings in 1.375 height. these rings are like new.. asking 150 shipped obo. txt or pm me.. 814 251 4663 . thanks Paul
