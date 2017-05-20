Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nightforce 5.5-22x56 HS UHV.5 Ret.
05-20-2017, 08:20 PM
nddodd
Scope is like new no scratches or ring marks, I can loosen rings and slide out of way to take pics if need be. The rings are ARC 30mm 30-24, almost $200 new. Im asking $1650 with rings or $1500 without, shipped and insured.
