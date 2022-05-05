     close
Nightforce 5.5-22X50 Mil/ MLR
Unread 01-01-2017, 04:37 PM
CMH CMH is online now
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 57
Nightforce 5.5-22X50 Mil/ MLR
Nightforce 5.5-22X50 Zero Stop, MLR. Scope is in good shape - very minor marks in the surface. Comes with box, sunshade, bikini cover, and lens cleaner pouch. $1,650 shipped.





