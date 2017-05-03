Nightforce 4-16X42, Atacr w9th TReMoR3

Selling my NF 4-16X42, F1, .1 Mrad, TReMoR3 reticle. Superb scope - comes with Spuhr mount - ready to rock and roll. A capped windage adjustment helps prevent accidental adjustment in the field. The parallax adjustment is marked with approximate numbered distances and is coupled with DigIllum digital reticle illumination. The eyepiece features enhanced engraving, an integrated Power Throw Lever and an XtremeSpeed thread for making a fast diopter adjustment. No box - who knows where it is! Scope brand new is $2800, Spuhr brand new is $400. Will sell the combo for $2795 - you are getting a SPUHR for free at this price. I would separate the Spuhr and scope. No trades. Shipped CONUS. PM if interested.