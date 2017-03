Nightforce 3-10x42 SHV MOAR Laure Mount







Nightforce 3-10x42mm SHV MOAR reticle mounted in a Larue LT158 quick detach mount with 10 MOA of cant built in. Both are like new in excellent condition. I have the box and paperwork for the scope.Scope $800 shippedMount $160 shippedTogether $950 shippedTrades I might consider are Nightforce scopes with more magnification.Thanks for looking

Austin