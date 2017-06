Nightforce 2.5-10x32 with Zero Stop Excellent condition with a small scratch on the bottom and one small shiny spot on top from the rear scope ring. Otherwise the finish is like new. See photos.

This scope was used on a walking varmint rifle and was not used hard. Scope comes in the original box with every piece of original literature. MOA turrets with the NP-R2 reticle, which are hash marks at 2 MOA intervals out to 30 MOA. $1000.00 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger