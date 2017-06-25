Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-25-2017, 08:06 PM
hunt4life1
Night vision and thermals
1. ATN ps40 WPT. Like new in original case $2800
2. ATN HD binox. Used very few times. $350
3. ATN night shadow gen 2 binocs. $1200
4. ATN night shadow gen 4 binocs. $2500
5. Flir HS-324. Like new. $3000
6. Flir LS32 thermal. $2500
