Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
NIB Vortex Gen II
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
NIB Vortex Gen II
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-08-2017, 09:09 PM
Agshooter05
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 22
NIB Vortex Gen II
Hey Guys,
I have a brand new in the box Vortex Gen II 4.5X27X56MM. It is MOA with the EBR-2C reticle and is FFP. Price is $2,200. Feel free to PM if you have any questions and thanks in advance.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Default FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 and Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600
|
Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:40 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC