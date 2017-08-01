     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page NIB Vortex Gen II
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

NIB Vortex Gen II
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-08-2017, 09:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 22
NIB Vortex Gen II
Hey Guys,
I have a brand new in the box Vortex Gen II 4.5X27X56MM. It is MOA with the EBR-2C reticle and is FFP. Price is $2,200. Feel free to PM if you have any questions and thanks in advance.





Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Default FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 and Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 Z600 | Athon Midas BTR 4.5-27x50 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:40 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC