Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page NIB Redfield Accelerator $115 TYD
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

NIB Redfield Accelerator $115 TYD
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-09-2017, 07:27 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 349
NIB Redfield Accelerator $115 TYD
I have a NIB (other than putting in battery to test) Redfield Accelerator I'm not going to use. I'd like $115 shipped

http://i51.photobucket.com/albums/f3...pse8xvvpzi.jpg
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS:leupold gold ring 12-40x60 non hd | Swarovski ATS 65 Spotting Scope »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC