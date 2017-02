NIB - Nightforce NXS and ATACR Models I have the below Nightforce scopes for sale NIB. Never opened. Check my feedback.



(Qty2) Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 Zerostop MOAR reticle. Part Number C434. $1900 each shipped. Plus 3% if not paypal gift.



(Qty2) Nightforce ATACR 7-35x56 F1 MOAR Reticle Zerostop. Part Number C569. $3100 each shipped. Plus 3% if not paypal gift.



Please no low-balling. These scopes are NIB and $125-$300 less than they can be bought anywhere online new right now. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger