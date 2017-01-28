     close
NIB Leica 1600-B
Unread 01-28-2017, 01:09 PM
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 83
NIB Leica 1600-B
For sale, New in box Leica 1600-B Rangefinder.

Going though my gun safe and decided that since I have never used this rangefinder that I should probably part with it.

Selling for less than I paid for it.

$650.
