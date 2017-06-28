Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-28-2017, 07:59 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 202
Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
I have a brand new never mounted Burris XTR II 1.5-8x28 with 34 mm tube. Ffp. Illuminated reticle. Extra mount and flip caps. Decided to go moa. Was 1200 new. Asking $950. I will sell without the fast fire if needed.

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/62...and-pepr-mount
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-28-2017, 08:05 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 202
Re: Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
Pictures added
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.-img_1605.jpg   Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.-img_1607.jpg  

Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14 | Zeiss 10x42 Victory FL (Lotutec) Binocular »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:46 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC