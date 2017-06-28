Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
06-28-2017, 07:59 AM
my82cam
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 202
Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
I have a brand new never mounted Burris XTR II 1.5-8x28 with 34 mm tube. Ffp. Illuminated reticle. Extra mount and flip caps. Decided to go moa. Was 1200 new. Asking $950. I will sell without the fast fire if needed.
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/62...and-pepr-mount
06-28-2017, 08:05 AM
my82cam
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Nashville, TN
Posts: 202
Re: Nib Burris xtr 2 1.5-8 ffp. Fast fire.
Pictures added
