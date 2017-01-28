     close
NF SHV F1 4x14x50
Unread 01-28-2017, 01:38 PM
NF SHV F1 4x14x50
shv F1 4x14x50 illuminated moa ret. In excellent shape. No visible marks anywhere. Tracks perfect I did a box test and tracked out to 500 yards. I am just wanting something else.

1025.00 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
NF SHV F1 4x14x50-20170124_142240.jpg   NF SHV F1 4x14x50-20170122_095503.jpg  

NF SHV F1 4x14x50-20170122_100154.jpg   NF SHV F1 4x14x50-20170122_100251.jpg  

    WTS : Leica Geovid 10x42 HD-R 2200 | Vortex razor lh 3-15 g4 bdc
