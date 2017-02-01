     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 10:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,389
NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
Took this on a trade and have no use for it. Lightly used but in good shape 4-14x50 MOAR illuminated F1. 1k shipped.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-02-2017, 10:18 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2011
    Location: New Mexico
    Posts: 1,389
    Re: NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1

    __________________
    Only Four Things Important In This Life.
    1. GOD
    2. COUNTRY
    3. FAMILY
    4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Zeiss Diavari 3-12x56T German | FS/FT: Leupold VXIII 3.5-10x40 B&C »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:04 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC