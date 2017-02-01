Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-02-2017, 10:17 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,389
NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
Took this on a trade and have no use for it. Lightly used but in good shape 4-14x50 MOAR illuminated F1. 1k shipped.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
#
2
01-02-2017, 10:18 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,389
Re: NF SHV 4-14x50 MOA/MOAR F1
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Zeiss Diavari 3-12x56T German
|
FS/FT: Leupold VXIII 3.5-10x40 B&C
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:04 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC