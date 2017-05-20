Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

NF NXS NPR2 5-22x56
Unread 05-20-2017, 10:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: NW Montana
Posts: 417
NF NXS NPR2 5-22x56
NF NXS NPR2 reticle
Light ring marks am
and a small scratch on bell
Pm cell number for pics
1300.00 tyd or trade for same with Mildot reticle
__________________
if your lucky enough to live in the BIG WOODS your lucky enough
