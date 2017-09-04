Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NF NXS 5.5-22 x 50 C433 .250MOA ZeroStop
Unread 04-09-2017, 03:35 PM
NF NXS 5.5-22 x 50 C433 .250MOA ZeroStop
FS 9.8-10, NF NXS 5.5-22 x 50 C433, .250 MOA ZeroStop, with box, cove s, etc. $1,550.00 insured. New house, only reason to sell. Thanks
Good shoot'n!
Unread 04-09-2017, 09:15 PM
Re: NF NXS 5.5-22 x 50 C433 .250MOA ZeroStop
Sold, thanks
Good shoot'n!
Unread 04-09-2017, 09:25 PM
Re: NF NXS 5.5-22 x 50 C433 .250MOA ZeroStop
I'll take it per terms discussed ! Thanks larry
Unread 04-09-2017, 09:33 PM
Re: NF NXS 5.5-22 x 50 C433 .250MOA ZeroStop
Thanks Richie!
Good shoot'n!
