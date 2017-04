NF NXS 2.5-10x42 C483



Box was opened and scoped looked at, that's it. Scope is great in every way.



.250 MOA, IHR reticle, Digillum, PTL, zerostop etc



Here is a link to the exact details of the scope. SCOPE



Decided to go higher mag for my needs. Priced to move @ $1575 shipped TYD in the US only.



Please respond to my email: Nightforce NXS NIB never mounted 2.5-10x42Box was opened and scoped looked at, that's it. Scope is great in every way..250 MOA, IHR reticle, Digillum, PTL, zerostop etcHere is a link to the exact details of the scope.Decided to go higher mag for my needs. Priced to move @ $1575 shipped TYD in the US only.Please respond to my email: fosnaughcustoms@aol.com __________________

Eddie Fosnaugh