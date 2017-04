Nf atacr f1 mil r Nightforce ATACR F1 5-25x56 Mil-R C546 mil mil . The glass is perfect scope is mounted in SPUHR mount no dings dent or other been very well taken care of. has tenebrex covers all related items from NF Has been mounted on 6.5 creed since october. Selling to fund new 7-35 $2400 shipped OR BEST OFFER <<<< NEED TO MOVE quick!