Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page NF ATACR 4-16x50 Mil-R new in box $2100
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

NF ATACR 4-16x50 Mil-R new in box $2100
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 09:17 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Posts: 641
NF ATACR 4-16x50 Mil-R new in box $2100
Just as the title says, this scope is new and it's the second focal plane model with the MIL-R reticle in it. $2100 shipped fully insured to the lower 48. Thank you
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« US OPTICS 5-25x58 H37 Reticle | WTT Weaver Tactical 3-15x50 for something higher power »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC