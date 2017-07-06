Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
NF ATACR 4-16x50 Mil-R new in box $2100
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
NF ATACR 4-16x50 Mil-R new in box $2100
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-07-2017, 09:17 AM
ohiofarmer
Gold Member
Join Date: Apr 2010
Posts: 641
NF ATACR 4-16x50 Mil-R new in box $2100
Just as the title says, this scope is new and it's the second focal plane model with the MIL-R reticle in it. $2100 shipped fully insured to the lower 48. Thank you
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
US OPTICS 5-25x58 H37 Reticle
|
WTT Weaver Tactical 3-15x50 for something higher power
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:43 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC