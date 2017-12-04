Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale

NF ATACR. 4-16x42. Moar
04-12-2017
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: N. Michigan
Posts: 82
NF ATACR. 4-16x42. Moar
I have a NF ATACR up for sale. It's the 4-16x42 MOAR model. I have only had the scope for about 8 months. It functions perfectly. Glass is also perfect. I have the box and all items that came with it. Including the good tenebrex caps that are indexable.
It sits in badger rings that I am selling with the scope. I will have no use for 34mm rings. There is a slight blemish on the bottom side of the windage turret. Apparently from brass rubbing it on ejection. I didn't even notice it until a friend asked if mine had it the same as his. Great piece of glass. I am going a total 180 turn in equipment and I don't want this just sitting in the safe any more.

$2000 for the scope, rings



I can text or email all the pics you could ever want.
