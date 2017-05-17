Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
05-17-2017, 11:03 AM
songdogslayer
NF 30mm rings -- Nf 34mm unimounts,, seekins 34mm rings
I have low 30mm NF steel rings $87 shipped
Seekins 34mm 1.44 height $97 shipped*
Nib NF unimounts 34mm 1.44 height 20 moa *$175 each have two
