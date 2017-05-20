Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
New Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope 22-48x65 Angled
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
New Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope 22-48x65 Angled
05-20-2017, 08:39 PM
MountainRifle
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 6
New Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope 22-48x65 Angled
Brand new with box, paperwork, fitted case, and fitted neoprene cover ($60 value).
Price is $1,000 shipped. Money Order or no-fee PayPal accepted.
