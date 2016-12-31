     close
NEW Vortex Razor HD GenII 4.5-27x56 with EBR-2C MRAD and Accessories
NEW Vortex Razor HD GenII 4.5-27x56 with EBR-2C MRAD and Accessories
Everything is brand new in package, never mounted, never even removed from the box.

Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27x56 with EBR-2C Reticle

Stock photo used instead of removing the new scope from the box:


Includes Switchview SV-3 throwlever and Vortex Defender caps.


Price is $2,200 for everything. No-fee PayPal or Money Order accepted. I have extensive selling feedback on AR15.com if needed.
