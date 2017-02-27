New Nikon 3-9 BDC, rings, mounts Brand new never fired Nikon 3-9 BDC scope, rings and two piece mount for savage short action. $125 shipped and insured to CONUS.





also brand new Savage model 11 stock with magazine and trigger guard for 300/270 WSM. 4.4" action screw spacing non-accustock botton bolt release . $65 shipped.



Post Office MO please. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger









