02-27-2017, 08:51 PM
tbrice23
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 1,558
New Nikon 3-9 BDC, rings, mounts
Brand new never fired Nikon 3-9 BDC scope, rings and two piece mount for savage short action. $125 shipped and insured to CONUS.
also brand new Savage model 11 stock with magazine and trigger guard for 300/270 WSM. 4.4" action screw spacing non-accustock botton bolt release . $65 shipped.
Post Office MO please.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Brice
