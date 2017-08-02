     close
New Leupold Mark 4 12-40x60 mildot spotter $1200 obo
Unread 02-08-2017, 05:56 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 17
New Leupold Mark 4 12-40x60 mildot spotter $1200 obo
Scope is new and comes with the original box and all paperwork.

Check out this link for more detail regarding the Mark 4 spotting scopes.
https://www.leupold.com/tactical/spo...potting-scope/

If you'd like a photo let me know.

Shipping is $25

Optional insurance is $25

Thanks
