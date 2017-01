New Elite Tactical 6-24 I have a new Bushnell Elite Tactical 6-24 x 50 - 30mm and side focus parallax adjustment. This one has the mil dot reticle. These are amazing scopes for the money - very clear, crisp picture and precise adjustments. The box, sunshade, and paperwork are included.



$475 shipped - USPS money order only please



I would also consider a partial or full trade for a Leupold pistol scope ( either a 4x or a 2.5-8x - matte black only )



Thanks,

Mike Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger