New in box Vortex Moa AMG I just bought this scope one month ago, while waiting for a long overdue March FFP. Before I could mount it, the March arrived.



This is a NIB Vortex Razor HD AMG with EBR-7 MOA reticle, 6-24x50 30mm tube. Weighs 28.8 oz. Full specs are on Vortex site.



Street price is $2,499, if you can find one. I'll take $2449 shipped and fully insured. Price is firm or I'll keep it. Only trade I would consider is another 3-24x42 mm or 3-24x52 FFP March in very good condition.



$2,449.00 USPS MO only and will send tracking # when it ships. I can text pics if you PM me with your info. Thanks for looking, David __________________

If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.