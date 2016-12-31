Minox ZX5i 3-15x56 BDC

I bought a rifle a while back that had a Minox ZA5 4-20 on it. That particular model had some systemic issues that resulted in the scope being sent back to Minox. They had discontinued the ZA5 by that point and replaced it with the ZX5, so they sent me this scope as a replacement. This one is gtg. Wickedly sharp glass, incredibly bright. Punches WAY above its weight. Great for a lightweight hunting rifle. I just don't really have a use for it. Seen fewer that 100 rounds on my .22-150. Comes in original packaging with original bikini caps. These go for $700ish new, so I'll ship this one to you for $650.









