Minox ZA T HD 3-15x50 TAC Selling a Minox ZA T HD 3-15x50 SF TAC. Great condition, was on my Creedmoor for a few months. Has a few very small nicks in the front of the bell that I can text pics of. Illuminated reticle, Mil adjustments. 450.00 tyd or ill consider trades for MOA based scopes. Would add cash for a Nightforce shv 4.5-14 or 5-20. Thanks for looking.