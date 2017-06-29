Minox 10x52 HG Binoculars Minox 10x52 HG (62192) Binoculars. These are in great shape have a few marks on the body and a couple of small marks not scratches on the objective lens. Does not affect view at all and you have to look hard to see them. These are great binoculars just bought a pair of rangefinding ones so don't need these. Have the box case lens covers strap and manual/paperwork they came with.

I can email pics or answer any additional questions.



Looking for $850. Shipped, can take paypal gift or USMO

Thanks