Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Millet 4-16x50mm
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Millet 4-16x50mm
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-11-2017, 09:17 AM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 157
Millet 4-16x50mm
Mounted it on the rifle and never sighted it in. Leupold tactical rings included. $260 shipped. Original box and paperwork.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Bushnell HDMR and DMR with G2 and TRMR2 New
|
Kowa 664 W/ Te-9z eyepiece (20-60x)
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:41 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC