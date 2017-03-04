Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope
Unread 04-03-2017, 05:59 AM
Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope
I have a Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for sale or trade for a rangefinder or something else cool. LOL.
It has the green illuminated mil dot reticle. 30 mm tube. Cant level. No rings. Like new.
Unread 04-03-2017, 08:24 AM
Re: Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope
How much you looking to sell for and how much trade value. I don't need one but could always use as a spare. I have the Millet 4-16 x 56 on my HMR.
Unread 04-03-2017, 12:03 PM
Re: Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope
200$
