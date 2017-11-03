Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Meopta Meostar R1 3-12x56 McWhorter MV
03-11-2017
Meopta Meostar R1 3-12x56 McWhorter MV
I have a used Meostar scope I'm considering selling. It's used and has been on several hunts so it shows some where but nothing more than cosmetic. I don't have pics yet as it's mounted on a rifle. I'm considering selling it to get a lighter scope for the rifle it's currently on. It's currently being sold for $1,199 on Cameralandny.com. I would take $1000 OBO TYD or consider trades for lighter scopes with at least 12x at the high end and equal quality. I can take some pics and text them if anyone is interested. Thanks.
