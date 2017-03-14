Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Meopta Meopro 4-12x50mm scope - FS
03-14-2017, 06:28 PM
Polarbear84
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Texas
Posts: 61
Meopta Meopro 4-12x50mm scope - FS
Scope is like new. I can't find a ring mark or anything. Comes with the butler creek caps. Matte finish and duplex reticle. $385 shipped.
03-14-2017, 08:27 PM
Polarbear84
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Texas
Posts: 61
Re: Meopta Meopro 4-12x50mm scope - FS
Sold
